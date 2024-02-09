Nationally, Charlotte Ranks In The Top 10 For Best Online Bachelor’s Degrees

UNC Charlotte has once again solidified its reputation as a leader in online education, clinching a top 10 spot for the best online bachelor’s degrees nationwide for the third year in a row, according to the prestigious U.S. News & World Report 2024 rankings unveiled on Feb. 7.

In a notable achievement, the university is ranked seventh, sharing its position in a tie and distinguishing itself as one of only six institutions to consistently remain in the top 10 across three years. This recognition is part of the U.S. News’ broader evaluation, which looks at factors such as student engagement, the level of support provided to students, and the qualifications of instructors.

UNC Charlotte’s success in the rankings is attributed to its comprehensive array of seven fully online bachelor’s programs. These include specialized fields such as nursing through an RN-to-BSN pathway, elementary education, respiratory therapy, engineering technology with a focus on fire safety, and professional studies. Designed to accommodate individuals who have previously earned college credit, these programs are tailored for degree completion.

Additionally, the university has made its mark in the 2024 Best Online Master’s Degrees rankings, also released on Feb. 7, with its graduate and specialty programs earning spots among the best. Highlights include its education and special education master’s programs, which are ranked 23rd and 16th, respectively, alongside its nursing program at 26th and engineering program at 72nd.

Serving a growing demographic of working adults, UNC Charlotte offers over 50 online degree programs. Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Jennifer Troyer expressed pride in the university’s accomplishments, stating, “As enrollment and offerings in UNC Charlotte online programs continue to grow to serve our region, state, and beyond, we are pleased to see the University consistently recognized as one of the top providers of high-quality and affordable online programs in the U.S.” She highlighted the university-wide effort to support working adults in advancing their education and careers as a key factor in their success.

The School of Professional Studies, inaugurated in 2021, plays a pivotal role in enhancing the online learning experience for professionals. In recent years, the university has expanded its online offerings, launching an MBA program and three bachelor’s degree completion programs in professional studies, political science, and sociology with a focus on organizations, occupations, and work.

With a 36% increase in online program enrollment over the past five years, UNC Charlotte demonstrates a strong commitment to accessibility and excellence in online education. This latest accolade from U.S. News, now in its 12th year of evaluating online programs, adds to a series of national recognitions underscoring UNC Charlotte’s ascent as a premier research institution, including a significant leap in the Best College rankings, where it now ranks among the top 100 public universities in the nation.

MORE >>>