Launch A Career In STEM At Central Piedmont
Ready to launch your career in STEM? Season 6 of Central Piedmont Community College’s STEM Tank is just around the corner, and it’s packed with opportunities to build your skills, make an impact, and connect with mentors.
Program goals:
- Increase the number of students in STEM pathways, especially students of color and women
- Address workforce demand in high-growth fields
- Prepare students for economically-mobile, family-sustaining careers
Why join?
Research opportunities: Dive into real-world problems and develop innovative solutions.
Professional development workshops: Enhance your critical thinking, communication, and presentation skills.
Compete and win: Present your research proposals to tackle campus or community challenges and vie for top honors, judged by faculty and alumni.
Key Dates:
Program dates: Oct. 3 – Nov. 15
Competition: Nov. 15, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Application Deadline: Wed., Sept. 20 (or until spots are filled)
How to Apply:
Learn more about the program
Email us at amber.griffin@cpcc.edu with any questions
Don’t miss out on this chance to elevate your STEM journey at Central Piedmont!