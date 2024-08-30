Launch A Career In STEM At Central Piedmont

Ready to launch your career in STEM? Season 6 of Central Piedmont Community College’s STEM Tank is just around the corner, and it’s packed with opportunities to build your skills, make an impact, and connect with mentors.

Program goals:

Increase the number of students in STEM pathways, especially students of color and women

Address workforce demand in high-growth fields

Prepare students for economically-mobile, family-sustaining careers

Why join?

Research opportunities: Dive into real-world problems and develop innovative solutions.

Professional development workshops: Enhance your critical thinking, communication, and presentation skills.

Compete and win: Present your research proposals to tackle campus or community challenges and vie for top honors, judged by faculty and alumni.

Key Dates:

Program dates: Oct. 3 – Nov. 15

Competition: Nov. 15, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Application Deadline: Wed., Sept. 20 (or until spots are filled)

How to Apply:

Apply for Season 6

Learn more about the program

Email us at amber.griffin@cpcc.edu with any questions

Don’t miss out on this chance to elevate your STEM journey at Central Piedmont!

