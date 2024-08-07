Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community CollegeTop 10

Central Piedmont’s 43,000 Students Contribute $1 Billion Annually To Mecklenburg County

CStandard

According to Business Today, Central Piedmont Community College contributes $1 billion annually to Mecklenburg County’s economy.

“With more than 43,000 students enrolled across all programs, Central Piedmont Community College contributes 1 percent of the county’s gross regional product.”

“’For over 60 years, Central Piedmont has established a record and reputation for making a positive impact in Mecklenburg County,’ said Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, Central Piedmont president.”