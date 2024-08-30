Resources That Make A Charlotte Fall Semester Successful

CATS-Pass App: Students who paid the Miscellaneous Transportation Service Charge as part of their student fees may ride LYNX light rail and CATS buses without paying a fare. Riders must download the CATS-Pass app on their mobile device for fare validation. The 49er ID Card/Mobile ID is no longer a valid credential for riding CATS buses or light rail.

Active Assailant Response Training: All faculty, staff and students are required to complete online active assailant response training, specific to our campus. The training should take less than 10 minutes to complete; check your email for the training link.

Disruptions, Delays and Detours: Quickly find out about upcoming and ongoing campus disruptions, delays and detours — this is linked in every edition of Niner Insider for your convenience.

Microsoft Copilot with Data Protection: This tool is now available, and OneIT recommends its use instead of other widely available consumer AI chatbots. Log in to copilot.microsoft.com with your @charlotte.edu credentials; see these FAQs for additional information.

Zoom AI Companion: This AI-based digital assistant delivers real-time capabilities, functionality and assistance to help improve user productivity and experience with Zoom. It is now available to UNC Charlotte faculty, staff and students.

Prepare for the new semester

Parking Permits: Learn more about the various options, and purchase your annual parking permit.

Niner Course Pack: All of your required textbooks are automatically billed to your student account at $20 per credit hour through Barnes and Noble Charlotte’s Niner Course Pack program. Simply verify your course materials and your shipping/pick up preference to receive your materials, which will be available on the first day of classes through Canvas. If you prefer to opt-out of the program, you must do so before Friday, Aug. 30.

New Students: Visit the OneIT Student Get Started Page to learn more about available resources.

Student Resources and Reminders

NinerReady: It takes all of us to keep this campus safe. Make sure you are prepared by becoming NinerReady.

Health and Well-being: Taking care of your health is critical. The University has many resources to help support your physical and mental health needs, such as CAPS, the Student Health Center, the Center for Wellness Promotion, University Recreation and others. The Center for Integrated Care can help you navigate campus and community wellness resources.

49er Mobile ID: Your 49er Mobile ID is your virtual campus ID that resides on your mobile device. Set up your 49er Mobile ID by downloading the Transact eAccounts app and following these installation instructions.

49er Athletics Tickets: UNC Charlotte students simply need to present their 49erID card or mobile ID for entry into most regular season, home athletic contests. Students also can purchase guest tickets online.

OneIT System Updates: All students, faculty and staff should now use their ninernet@charlotte.edu email address for Microsoft 365 logins. Due to updates to the Eduroam network, users must reauthenticate using their Charlotte credentials and either trust the new certificate or forget the network and log back in.

Delicious Dining Updates

Auntie Anne’s Cart: Now open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday, in the Colvard Building, the Auntie Anne’s Cart has the perfect on-the-go snack between classes.

Mobile Rewards Program: Make purchases through the Transact app and earn points toward exclusive rewards. The reward store is packed with new items like Starbucks sippers and even a bicycle! Simply make a purchase through the app and start earning today. Download the app from the app store or Google Play.

QR Code Ordering Available at Select Dining Hall Stations: Enjoy QR code ordering at Social 704’s Grill and SoVi Dining Hall’s AG (Avoiding Gluten) Station. Customize your meal, then scan the code inside the dining hall to have your meal freshly prepared just for you.

New Additions to the Transact Mobile App: You can now use the app to order from ShakeSmart or Jamal’s Chicken.

New Locations in the Popp Martin Student Union: Market in Craver is now home to Erbert and Gerbert’s and 49er Fresh.

Additional Updates

Halal Options: Both dining halls now serve Halal chicken (all non-breaded chicken).

Gluten-Free: Look for the AG (Avoiding Gluten) station signage. Social 704 has a station dedicated to food that avoids the top nine allergens called Delicious Without.

Registered Dietitian: Email our dietitian to help you navigate dietary needs on campus.

