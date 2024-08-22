Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber Showcases Charlotte’s Elite Research Power

Members of the North Carolina Board of Science, Technology and Innovation saw firsthand UNC Charlotte’s ascent toward Carnegie R1 research status and its impact during a meeting on campus Aug. 13.

Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber kicked off the meeting by outlining the University’s rising research expenditures and projection to receive the nation’s highest research designation, Carnegie R1 , early next year, and the emergence of the North Tryon Tech Hub with UNC Charlotte as the academic anchor.

Also during the daylong meeting, Mark Boomgarden, a founding member of the Energy Production and Infrastructure Center Advisory Board, joined Rob Cox, associate professor and acting executive director of EPIC, and Greg Needham, senior executive director of the Office of Research Commercialization and Partnerships, to outline CLEAN Carolinas, the University’s NSF Engines program, as well as how EPIC came into existence as a public/private partnership.

The meeting included tours of the Center for Precision Metrology and of EPIC.

The advisory board, through the state Department of Commerce, is focused on accelerating North Carolina’s next generation of technology and technology companies. It also works with the North Carolina General Assembly and the governor to put into place the infrastructure that keeps North Carolina on the cutting edge of science, technology and innovation.

During the meeting, the board discussed a recently released BSTI’s 2024 Tracking Innovation Report that outlines the importance of strengthening academic R&D and academic-industry collaborative R&D for the state to remain competitive. The report finds that UNC Charlotte’s expected Carnegie R1 designation “can help drive regional R&D.”

Janet Cowell, chief executive officer with the Dix Park Conservancy and former North Carolina treasurer, is BSTI chair. Gov. Roy Cooper recently appointed John Daniels, vice chancellor for the Division of Research at UNC Charlotte, to the board.

Several members of the General Assembly from the Charlotte delegation attended the meeting including UNC Charlotte alumni Rep. Terry Brown ’09, Rep. Kevin Crutchfield, and Sen. Joyce Waddell ’73, as well as Rep. Carolyn Logan. Justin Somers, regional director for Sen. Ted Budd, attended, too.

