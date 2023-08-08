Lavett Ballard Exhibition At Charlotte Projective Eye Gallery Aug 14

Lavett Ballard is a New Jersey-based artist, art historian, curator, and author. She has been commissioned twice as a cover artist for Time Magazine: the first for a special 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage edition released March 2020; a second in February 2023 for a cover and internal art feature inspired by the writing of Pulitzer Prize winning author Isabelle Wilkerson’s book CASTE: Origins of our Discontent.

Ballard views her works as re-imagined visual narratives of people from African descent. Her chosen imagery reflects social issues primarily focused on the roles of Black women within a historical context. Her current body of work uses collaged photos adorned with paint, oil pastels, and metallic foils.

The exhibition, May All Your Fences Have a Gate, is on view August 14-October 13. Ballard will be present at the closing reception on October 5 and will speak about her work.

MORE >>>