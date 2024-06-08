Learn About The Master Of Health Administration Program At Queens University June 18

Join in for the Blair College of Health’s Graduate School virtual information session. Learn more about the Master of Health Administration program and the new Health Administration Certificate program, starting in the fall.

The Queens University of Charlotte’s Master of Health Administration and Health Administration Certificate combines business acumen with expert healthcare knowledge to ensure you graduate with the tools you’ll need to make an immediate and lasting impact in the healthcare industry. Gain the expertise to run clinics, work with insurance providers, manage medical information and staff, and help shape the future of healthcare.

Register here: https://apply.queens.edu/manage/event/register?id=a428dcb7-8710-4ab3-bf75-7522d29d721b.

Tuesday, June 18 at 5:30pm to 6:00pm Virtual Event

