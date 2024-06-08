IT And Simulation And Game Development At Central Piedmont June 13

JUNE 13, 2024 – 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Registration form for prospective students.

Information technology (IT) is an important part of any business plan. As a result, IT jobs are among the most in-demand in the country. Industries such as businesses, educational systems, and governmental agencies across the globe rely on knowledgeable, skilled information technology professionals to address their data management needs. Central Piedmont Community College’s Information Technology degree or certificate programs will prepare you for these highly competitive positions, teaching you how to think creatively, problem solve efficiently, and process information quickly to attract today’s leading employers.

The CPCC IT degree and certificate programs focus on helping you develop the ability to create, store, communicate, exchange, and use information to solve technical issues related to information support and services, interactive media, network systems, programming and software development, information security, and other emerging technologies.

Upon completing the program, you’ll be prepared for entry-level employment in businesses, educational systems, and government agencies as a designer, tester, support technician, system administrator, developer, or programmer where you can expect to use computer software and/or hardware to design, process, implement, and manage information systems in specialties such as database services, security, business intelligence, and others.

MORE >>>