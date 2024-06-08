Mental Health First Aid Training At Charlotte June 11

Tue, Jun 11, 2024 | 9am to 4:30pm

Foundation Building, 112

MHFA is an 8-hour training is a national public education program that introduces participants to risk factors and warning signs of mental illnesses and substance use, builds understanding of their impact, and overviews common supports. This course demonstrates how to offer initial help in a mental health crisis and connect persons to the appropriate professional, peer, social and self-help care. The program also teaches the common risk factors and warning signs of specific types of illnesses like anxiety, depression, substance use disorder, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

http://go.charlotte.edu/suicideprevention

*** Participants must complete 2 hours of pre-work and attend the full 6 hours of the instructor led training to earn their certificate.

Registration is REQUIRED via the LOD Portal.

MORE >>>