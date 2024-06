Belk College of Business

 Mon, Jun 10, 2024 | 12pm to 1pm

Learn more about the UNC Charlotte M.S. in Economics program at this in-person information session at the Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City, 320 E. 9th Street Charlotte, NC, 28202. Belk College staff will present an overview of the program followed by a Q&A period. An overview of the application process, financial information, and GMAT/GRE information, among other topics, will also be discussed.

