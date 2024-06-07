Charlotte Wins The PDGA National College Championship

UNC Charlotte’s men’s intramural disc golf team won the Professional Disc Golf Association’s National College Championship held early this semester at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The 49ers bested a field of more than 200 teams, the highest number of competitors.

The 49ers team members were Glen Fister, Tom Shanley, Owen Rice and Jack Lang. They managed to bring home a victory following the team’s initial rough start.

“Losing the lead felt horrible. I mean gut wrenching horrible … each of us knew we needed to lock in or we’d lose the tournament, and that’s what we did,” said Fister. With one final chance to bring the team back, Fister drilled center chains leading to a playoff, where the men ultimately won the division.

Following its victory, the team celebrated the installation of three new practice baskets on campus. The custom, powder-coated Charlotte green baskets are adjacent to Martin Hall. Each net is equipped with a UNC Charlotte logo flag.

“Our team has always had a weekly putting league hosted by our team president Benjamin Vaca. The new practice baskets give us a much better place to run that league,” said Fister.

He believes the new baskets on UNC Charlotte’s disc golf course have added to the team’s success, which includes being the No. 1 seed in

the country.

Learn more about the 2024 college disc golf national champions on Niner engage and follow them on Instagram.

MORE >>>