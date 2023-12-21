Loss Of Beloved Pfeiffer University Professor Mourned

Pfeiffer University is mourning the loss of Dr. Melva McCrory Burke, former professor of education and head of the Department of Education, who passed away on December 15, 2023. Burke taught at Pfeiffer from 1977 to 1996 and is remembered fondly by many alumni and former colleagues.



Burke had a passion for education and dedicated her career to inspiring future teachers. She began her career teaching special education in Stanly County (NC) Schools, from 1972 to 1977, before joining the faculty at Pfeiffer College. In addition to teaching, she served as the faculty advisor to the Pfeiffer chapter of the Student National Education Association, patron for The Chimes yearbook, and advisor for the Judicial Board. In 1996, she joined East Carolina University as a professor of education, where she supported the lateral entry program for teachers until her retirement in 2006.

Burke is survived by her sons, John Burke ’89, and his wife Marcie Clemmer Burke ’96, of Greenville, NC, and David Burke of Alexandria, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband and former associate professor of music and Pfeiffer choir director, Marvin Burke.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate her life.

MORE >>>