Luke Whitlatch Exhibit At Charlotte’s Projective Eye Gallery

Where the Fear Has Gone There Will Be Nothing

October 25 – February 9, 2024

Reception: November 2, 6:00-8:30

Wyoming native Luke Whitlatch is a painter and musician inspired by the natural beauty of the American west. Now set within the mountains of North Carolina, he absorbs another region’s aesthetic. His undeniably western abstract style flirts with an air of Appalachian cool. And, his original High Plains palette proves a harmonious contrast with those lush tones usually associated with the Blue Ridge. His subjects are vague by design. His paintings, like postcards from some mysterious astral quest. They can conjure an endless array of interpretations. Whitlatch received his MFA in Painting from Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles. He is currently based in Asheville, NC and represented by Tracey Morgan Gallery.

