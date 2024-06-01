Mike Hill Moves To Augment A Successful Year For Charlotte Athletics With Prime Promotions

On the heels of arguably one of the most impressive years in Charlotte Athletics history, Charlotte 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill has formally announced the promotions of athletics administration staff Scott Byrd and Katie Renaut, as well as the hirings of Eric Gross and Kyle Neaves.

“As the model for collegiate athletics continues to evolve, we are excited to make these additions and promotions to our leadership team to best position Charlotte for the present and future challenges,” Hill said. “With five titles in our first year in the American Athletic Conference already under our belts, there is no intent to take our foot off the gas pedal, and each of these four individuals will be critical to the success of our department moving forward.”

EXECUTIVE ASSOCIATE ATHLETICS DIRECTOR FOR EXTERNAL AFFAIRS

Byrd has been promoted to Executive Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs after serving as Charlotte’s Senior Associate Athletic Director for Compliance and Championships since 2011-12.

In his new role, Byrd will oversee marketing, strategic communications, branding, multi-media rights, ticketing, and digital production for the athletic department. He has been with Charlotte since 2010 when he started out as an Assistant Director of Compliance. He was promoted to Assistant Athletic Director for Compliance and Championships the next year.

EXECUTIVE ASSOCIATE ATHLETIC DIRECTOR FOR DEVELOPMENT AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE ATHLETIC FOUNDATION

Eric Gross will exclusively oversee athletic development for the 49ers after 12 years at Buffalo, including the past seven as the Bulls’ Deputy Athletic Director for External Operations.

Gross assumed the role of Deputy Athletic Director for External Operations at Buffalo in February 2017. In that capacity, he provided strategic leadership and supervision of the athletic department’s external units, which included development, marketing, promotions, ticketing, and sponsorship. His efforts led to record and significant gift contributions and substantial enhancements to Buffalo’s athletic facilities infrastructure, such as the Smolinski Family Sports Medicine Center, a new premium seating venue at UB Stadium, a multi-million dollar expansion to the Murchie Family Football Center, and the construction of a new state-of-the-art Field House.

Prior to working for the Bulls, Gross worked at the University of Mississippi as Associate Director of Development and at Tennessee as a development assistant with the Tennessee Fund after earning his law degree from Tulsa.

SENIOR ASSOCIATE ATHLETIC DIRECTOR FOR STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS

Kyle Neaves assumes the Senior Associate Athletic Director for Strategic Communications position at Charlotte after spending the past five seasons as Colorado State’s Associate Athletic Director for Strategic Communications and Brand Enhancement.

Neaves will oversee strategic communications for the 49ers, which includes overseeing all communications for the 19 sports programs at Charlotte. He will also serve as the primary contact for 49ers Football.

Neaves also held the titles of Associate Athletic Director for Communications and Media Relations at Western Kentucky until 2019 and Assistant Director of Athletic Media Relations at Southern Mississippi from 2011 to 2013.

ASSOCIATE ATHLETIC DIRECTOR FOR COMPLIANCE AND STUDENT-ATHLETE DEVELOPMENT

After serving as Charlotte’s Assistant Athletic Director for Compliance, Renaut was promoted to the position of Associate Athletic Director for Compliance and Student-Athlete Development. She now leads the office of compliance at Charlotte.

Renaut got her start in athletics compliance with the ACC and she also worked for the NCAA. From 2015 to 2017, she held the role of Coordinator of Athletics Compliance at Arizona State. She earned her law degree from Elon.

MORE >>>