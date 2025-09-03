Music Star Chris Lane Performs At Charlotte vs North Carolina Football Game Sep 6

The biggest game day in Charlotte history just got bigger. Country music star and proud Niner Chris Lane will perform a special pre-game show before Charlotte hosts North Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 6, at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

The kickoff event will begin at 4 p.m. with Austin McNeill ’18 before Lane takes the stage at 5 p.m. on the Hauser Alumni Pavilion lawn, leading into one of the most anticipated games of the season. Lane’s performance is part of the gameday tailgate experience and is presented by Park Chevrolet Charlotte.

“This is more than football. It’s about showcasing Niner pride, Charlotte energy, and the kind of gameday atmosphere you can only find here,” said Athletics Director Mike Hill. “Having Chris Lane return as a former 49er athlete and now a successful country music artist makes this moment even more special.”

Lane was a standout baseball player for the Charlotte 49ers, appearing in 192 games and posting a .303 career batting average. His 41 sacrifice bunts are still a program record.

Ticketholders, including UNC Charlotte students, will gain access to the pre-game for free. Limited seats for the game are still available. A gameday parking pass will be required or fans may access campus via the light rail. There will be no free parking on game day.

Charlotte vs. North Carolina

Chris Lane Pre-Game Show: 5 p.m. | Hauser Alumni Pavilion Lawn | Presented by Park Chevrolet Charlotte

Kickoff: 7 p.m. | Jerry Richardson Stadium

Click Here for more Information and Tickets.

