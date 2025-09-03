New JumpSTART Training Coming To Central Piedmont For Booming Hospitality Industry

JumpSTART – a new 12-week hospitality training program – is coming to Central Piedmont this fall to help meet the rising demand for talent in Charlotte’s hotel and lodging industry.

Why it matters:

The hospitality sector in Charlotte is booming, and employers are looking for job-ready talent. JumpSTART was created in direct response to feedback from local hospitality leaders and provides students with industry-recognized certifications, hands-on experience, and career-building opportunities.

Program details:

Runs Mon., Oct. 20 – Thu., Jan. 29

Includes classroom instruction, hands-on learning, a hotel externship, and a job fair

Prepares you for real-world hospitality careers with certifications and skills employers want

Building industry connections

The hospitality team at Central Piedmont recently joined the Charlotte Hospitality and Tourism Alliance’s General Sales Meeting at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Hosted an info table to promote JumpSTART and connect with local employers

Shared how the program strengthens the hospitality workforce pipeline

Boosted community and employer partnerships through training and collaboration

Want in?

To learn more or apply, contact:

Kimberly Munn: Kimberly.Munn@cpcc.edu

Richard Kugelmann: Richard.Kugelmann@cpcc.edu

