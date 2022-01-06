NC State Researchers Find Utilities Could Cut One-Third Of Their Emissions By 2050

Researchers at North Carolina State University and Columbia University compiled information from 36 major utility pledges in place at the end of 2020 across over 80 utility subsidiaries, and found the pledges industry-wide would be enough to drop the energy sector’s greenhouse gas emissions by over 30 percent compared to 2018 levels by the year 2050. They published their findings in the journal One Earth—according to Popular Science.

