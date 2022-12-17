New Faculty Director Of Charlotte’s Levine Scholars Program Named

Heather Smith, professor of geography, interim chair of the Department of Geography and Earth Sciences and Levine Scholars faculty fellow, has been appointed faculty director of the Levine Scholars Program, effective July 1, 2023. She succeeds Diane Zablotsky, who will return as a faculty member to the Department of Sociology.

Smith served as the director of the Ph.D. Geography Graduate Program and director of the Urban Studies Minor prior to her appointment as interim chair. As the Levine Scholars Program faculty fellow, she supports three of the program’s core areas: civic engagement, research and study abroad.

“Heather has provided exceptional support to the Levine Scholars Program and its scholars for more than a decade,” said Joan Lorden, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “As an effective leader and mentor, I am confident she will continue to make a significant impact on the program, while preparing scholars as leaders with a commitment to their communities.”

MORE >>>