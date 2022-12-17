Knockdown Shooter Transfer Joins Queens University Women

With the season well underway, Queens women’s basketball has had an impressive early showing in its first season as a Division I program. The team’s roster experienced an overhaul in the offseason, now containing nine new student-athletes. With the non-conference season nearing its end, that list now grows to ten, as senior transfer Kaiya Burnett enters the roster after having transferred from Jacksonville State.

Burnett enters the Queen City after having spent roughly the last two seasons as a member of fellow ASUN member Jacksonville State’s squad. Burnett is a speedy guard whose ability as a knockdown shooter caught head coach Jen Brown’s eye, as she believes Burnett’s presence will help lift the team. “Kaiya gives us more depth at the guard position” said coach Brown. “Her tireless work ethic and competitive spirit will blend well with our current roster. Kaiya’s ability to knock down the deep ball will allow us to space the floor and open up more driving lanes. I’m ecstatic to have her join our family.”

