Johnson & Wales Students Intern At Augusta National Masters

The Masters Tournament has been called the hardest ticket to get in sports. The public can only obtain badges by lottery each year, and just a handful of professionals at the top of their game are invited to play the iconic Augusta National Golf Course. After all, to walk the rolling manicured greens bordered by blooming azaleas, stately magnolia and loblolly pines is to stand feet away from legends like Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.

The course is one of those rare places on Earth that seems a little closer to heaven. And for the past 10 years, Johnson & Wales Charlotte students have had the incredible opportunity to intern there.

It all started when Professor Piyavan Sukalakamala, Ph.D., (or “Dr. P.”) learned from the senior director of operations at The National that a new exclusive clubhouse on the property, Berckmans Place, was looking to hire culinary and hospitality professionals to work the tournament.

