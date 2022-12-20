Introducing Chess To People Is Important To Charlotte Alumnus

Chess players spend years — even decades — mastering the game. Keeping in mind its 1,500-year history and pandemic-sparked popularity boom, Peter Giannatos ’14, founder and executive director of the Charlotte Chess Center, aims to extend the game’s reach in Charlotte to unprecedented lengths.

“For me, introducing chess to more people is very important,” said Giannatos, who opened the center in 2014 before graduating from UNC Charlotte later that year. The center — the only one of its kind in Charlotte — serves as an educational hub for players of all ages and skill levels as well as a host for year-round classes, camps and tournaments.

MORE >>>