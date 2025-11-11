Newsweek Ranks Central Piedmont Among Best Online Colleges In America

Central Piedmont Community College ranked 91st in the America’s Top Online Colleges 2026 list, according to Newsweek and Statista, Inc. Central Piedmont’s ranking is fourth-best among 13 North Carolina institutions that made the list.

Central Piedmont offers a wide range of programs that can be completed partially or fully online, providing flexibility for students balancing education with work and life commitments. Options include associate degrees in arts, science, and applied science, covering pathways such as business, computer science, criminal justice, biology, and teacher preparation.

Students can also pursue programs in information technology, public safety administration, and simulation and game development, along with numerous certificates and diplomas in fields like business administration, construction management, and cybersecurity.

During the 2024-25 academic year, nearly 15,000 curriculum students took at least one online class each semester.

The America’s Top Online Colleges 2026 rankings were developed by Newsweek and Statista, Inc., based on a comprehensive survey of more than 10,000 online learners, along with additional research. Participants evaluated their colleges and universities across six key categories: organization, student support, affordability, reputation, success outcomes, and practical relevance. They also rated their overall satisfaction and likelihood of recommending their institution. These insights, combined with publicly available performance metrics, informed each school’s final score and national ranking.

