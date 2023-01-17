Pfeiffer University Alumnus Emerges As A Thought Leader

Earl Fields ’14 MHA, an alumnus of Pfeiffer University, believes that self-care is an underutilized strategy for daily life, and he is shedding light on its importance and bringing it to consciousness.

“Self-care is not a priority for many people, because of a lack of awareness of its significance,” he says.

This is one of the key points in “The Way You’ve Been Caring for Yourself is Dead Wrong,” the title of a TEDx talk he presented last April.

Fields, a coach and motivational speaker who lives in Seattle, has recently emerged as a “thought leader” who shares the importance of self-care in talks he presents around the country and in books he writes for children. His YouTube channel features several short videos on practical ways to self-care such as mindfulness and believing in yourself.

