Pfeiffer University Team Heading To The Hall Of Fame

In 2015, the men’s soccer team of Pfeiffer University won the NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer National Championship, capping off an undefeated season. It is now bound for even greater glory.

On Oct. 1, the squad will be inducted into the 2022 Class of the Pfeiffer University Sports Hall of Fame during Homecoming weekend on Pfeiffer’s Misenheimer, N.C. campus. Members of the Hall’s 2021 Class will also be inducted, having had their ceremony postponed because of COVID.

Bob Reasso ’73, who coached the 2015 men’s soccer team, still speaks with enormous pride about what it accomplished.

“It’s so hard to win a national championship,” he said. “It was such a big thing for such a small school.”

MORE …