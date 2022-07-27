Wingate University Professor Among Top 50 Women Leaders Of North Carolina

Wingate University religion professor Dr. Catherine Wright has been named one of the Top 50 Women Leaders of North Carolina by the online publication Women We Admire.

An eco-theologian passionate about helping students recognize that human health and well-being depend on a thriving natural environment, Wright came to Wingate from Toronto, Canada, in 2014. In 2020 she was tapped to lead the development of the University’s Collaborative for the Common Good.

“The administration was looking to form an institute on campus to connect entrepreneurship, sustainability and community engagement and at the same time tackle some of the issues in the larger community,” says Wright, executive director of the CCG.

