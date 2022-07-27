UNC Charlotte Research Finds Inequality For Women For Leadership

New research on gender inequality indicates that fewer leadership prospects in the workplace apply even to women who show the most promise early on in their academic careers.

Jill Yavorsky, an assistant professor of sociology at UNC Charlotte, co-led the study, “The Under-Utilization of Women’s Talent: Academic Achievement and Future Leadership Positions,” with Yue Qian, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of British Columbia.

“Our research clearly illustrates the barriers that exist for women, especially mothers, in the workplace,” said Yavorsky. “At the same time, given that even men with low grades go on to attain higher leadership roles than women, this study highlights perhaps the lack of barriers that men face in securing greater leadership opportunities.”

MORE …