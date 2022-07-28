UNC Charlotte Partners With Preeminent Networking Organization

UNC Charlotte’s Belk College of Business has been named the exclusive educational partner for the Charlotte Business Group, the largest professional networking organization in the Charlotte region.

Through the partnership, Belk College students and alumni will receive discounted memberships to attend networking events with the opportunity to get in front of thousands of business professionals.

In addition, students who are part of the first cohort of Charlotte’s new professional online MBA program are eligible to receive complimentary CBG memberships for their first semester.

“As the Belk College expands our course offerings this fall, we want to offer students in our new online MBA program membership in the Charlotte Business Group. Membership in CBG creates unique opportunities for our students to network with business professionals in different industries,” said Reggie Silver, associate dean for graduate programs and executive education for the Belk College of Business.

