Charlotte Athletics Niner Nights Set For August

A pair of Niner Nights will return in early August to jumpstart the 2022-23 athletic year which is right around the corner. Director of Athletics Mike Hill will be joined by head women’s basketball coach Cara Consuegra, head men’s basketball coach Ron Sanchez and head football coach Will Healy where a discussion and Q&A session will take place at each event.



The first Niner Nights takes place on Tuesday, August 2nd at NoDa Brewing Company just south of campus. The second get together takes place on Wednesday, August 10th at Royal Bliss Brewing Company in Denver. Both events will begin at 6:00 p.m.

MORE …