Pfeiffer University Website Awarded Bronze At Educational Advertising Awards
Pfeiffer University’s website, www.Pfeiffer.edu, underwent a complete redesign and content management system migration, and in competition with over two-thousand entries from over one-thousand colleges, universities, and secondary schools from all fifty states and several foreign countries, the Charlotte university earned a bronze award at the 37th Annual Educational Advertising Awards, the country’s most extensive educational advertising awards competition.