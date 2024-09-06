Join in making a difference during Suicide Prevention Month by participating in Pinwheels for Prevention at Central Piedmont. Each pinwheel symbolizes the lives of college students lost to suicide each year—a powerful reminder of the importance of mental health awareness.

Event Highlights:

Symbolic Pinwheels: Each pinwheel represents approximately 1,100 college students who die by suicide annually.

Get Involved: Drop by to create your own pinwheel and contribute to this meaningful display.

Raise Awareness: The pinwheels will be displayed throughout Suicide Prevention Month to spread awareness and show support.

Event Details:

Harper Campus

Date: Tues., Sept. 10

Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: Harper IV Building First Floor Lobby

Harris Campus

Date: Wed., Sept. 11

Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: Harris Building 1 Lobby

