Connect With Bank Of America At Central Piedmont

Don’t miss the chance to connect with leaders from Bank of America at Central Piedmont. This panel event is a fantastic opportunity to explore various career paths—not just in finance—and learn the key skills needed to thrive in the workplace. Plus, enjoy some refreshments while you practice your networking skills.

Event Details:

Date: Tues., Sept. 10

Time: 2 – 3 p.m.

Location: Central Campus, Zeiss Building, Room 1106 (Auditorium)

Register Here!

Email Career Services or give them a call at 704-330-6552 with any questions.

