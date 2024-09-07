Connect With Employers At Central Piedmont

Don’t miss these chances to connect with local employers and land your next job or internship!

Paid Internships with Gardhouse

Date: Tues., Sept. 10, Noon – 2 p.m.

Location: Central Campus, Parr Center, First Floor

Internship Areas: Accounting & Finance, Business, Communication, Computer Science, Construction, Engineering, Health Care, Hospitality, Psychology, Public Health, and Social Work

Work-It Wednesdays

Date: Wed., Sept. 11, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: Central Campus, Parr Center, First Floor

Attending Employers:

The YMCA (DOWD) of Greater Charlotte

U.S. National Whitewater Center

Twinkle Toes Nanny Agency

Need Help Preparing?

Career Services: Email career.services@cpcc.edu or schedule an appointment with a Career Counselor via Handshake.

Drop-in Hours: Visit the Career Center (Central Campus, CH 206), Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Check out the full list of hiring events on the Career Services website so you can prepare, connect, and secure your future career!

