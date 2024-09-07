Connect With Employers At Central Piedmont
Don’t miss these chances to connect with local employers and land your next job or internship!
Paid Internships with Gardhouse
Date: Tues., Sept. 10, Noon – 2 p.m.
Location: Central Campus, Parr Center, First Floor
Internship Areas: Accounting & Finance, Business, Communication, Computer Science, Construction, Engineering, Health Care, Hospitality, Psychology, Public Health, and Social Work
Work-It Wednesdays
Date: Wed., Sept. 11, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Location: Central Campus, Parr Center, First Floor
Attending Employers:
The YMCA (DOWD) of Greater Charlotte
U.S. National Whitewater Center
Twinkle Toes Nanny Agency
Need Help Preparing?
Career Services: Email career.services@cpcc.edu or schedule an appointment with a Career Counselor via Handshake.
Drop-in Hours: Visit the Career Center (Central Campus, CH 206), Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Check out the full list of hiring events on the Career Services website so you can prepare, connect, and secure your future career!