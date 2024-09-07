Saturday, September 7, 2024
Connect With Employers At Central Piedmont

Don’t miss these chances to connect with local employers and land your next job or internship!

Paid Internships with Gardhouse
Date: Tues., Sept. 10, Noon – 2 p.m.
Location:  Central Campus, Parr Center, First Floor
Internship Areas: Accounting & Finance, Business, Communication, Computer Science, Construction, Engineering, Health Care, Hospitality, Psychology, Public Health, and Social Work

Event Details

Work-It Wednesdays
Date: Wed., Sept. 11, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Location:  Central Campus, Parr Center, First Floor

Attending Employers:
The YMCA (DOWD) of Greater Charlotte
U.S. National Whitewater Center
Twinkle Toes Nanny Agency

Event Details

Need Help Preparing?

Career Services: Email career.services@cpcc.edu or schedule an appointment with a Career Counselor via  Handshake.
Drop-in Hours: Visit the Career Center (Central Campus, CH 206), Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Check out the full list of hiring events on the Career Services website so you can prepare, connect, and secure your future career!

