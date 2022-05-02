Poet Laureate Of North Carolina Shares At Johnson C. Smith University

Jaki Shelton Green, ninth Poet Laureate of North Carolina, and the first African American and third woman to be appointed as the North Carolina Poet Laureate, shared stories of her life and family with students, faculty and staff of Johnson C. Smith University. She is a 2019 Academy of American Poet Laureate Fellow, 2014 NC Literary Hall of Fame Inductee, 2009 NC Piedmont Laureate appointment, 2003 recipient of the North Carolina Award for Literature. Jaki Shelton Green teaches Documentary Poetry at Duke University Center for Documentary Studies and was appointed the 2021 Frank B. Hanes Writer in Residence at UNC Chapel Hill.