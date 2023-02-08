Polish Ambassador Visits Queens University Of Charlotte

Conversations surrounding international relations, diplomacy, and Ukraine resonated throughout Queens University’s McInnes Parlors during a speech given by Polish Ambassador Marek Magierowski. The visit was part of the ambassador’s multi-day tour of North Carolina that included meetings with City of Charlotte officials and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

Ambassador Magierowski delivered a speech to students, faculty, and staff titled “Further Developing the Elysée Treaty: Poland, European Integration, Transatlantic Ties, and European Security Today.” The visit, which included a speech followed by a Q&A and networking reception, underscored the university’s commitment to international education.

