Popular UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens Plant Sale Oct. 7-8

The UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens Fall Plant Sale will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8, in Parking Lot 5.

Fall typically is the best time to plant in this region in preparation for spring blooms. Sale attendees will find an outstanding selection of native and non-native hardy shrubs, trees, perennials, wildflowers, ferns and cool weather annuals at the UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens Fall Plant Sale.

A preview sale will be from noon to 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, for the campus community and garden members; purchasers receive 10% off with a UNC Charlotte ID or member ID.

