Preeminent Charlotte Benefactor’s Legacy Will Last Forever

On March 21, UNC Charlotte lost an enthusiastic champion, generous benefactor and supportive friend with the death of Dale F. Halton. A Charlotte business icon and philanthropist whose name is emblazoned on no fewer than a half-dozen campus entities and whose influence touched thousands of Niners, Halton will be remembered as an innovator whose commitment to her home city’s university enhanced the higher education experience for all students, particularly student-athletes.

Over four decades, Halton, a former CEO of Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company, served UNC Charlotte in many direct and subtle ways. Her relationship with the University began in the 1980s through a professional kinship with Director of Athletics Emerita Judy Rose who, like Halton, was widely recognized throughout her career as a skillful leader in a field traditionally dominated by men. Their friendship ignited what became for Halton a lifelong interest in supporting UNC Charlotte’s academic, administrative and athletics growth.

“Dale has always embraced and supported underdogs,” said Rose. “She saw potential in organizations and the people leading them. She adopted our University and was ‘all in.’ What started as a professional relationship developed into a personal friendship; her legacy will last forever.”

