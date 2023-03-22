JCSU Professor Celebrates Love On Pi Day

Pi Day is celebrated widely each year on March 14 recognize the mathematical constant that pops up frequently in mathematics and physics.

But for one Johnson C. Smith University professor, the day holds a secondary special meaning.

“I’m a giant nerd, and my wife and I wanted to make sure I never forgot my anniversary, so we were married on March 14 at 1:59 p.m.,” said Dr. Thomas Fleming, physicist and adjunct professor of Natural Sciences.

Fleming said he and his wife, an accountant, got married at the top of the Las Vegas Stratosphere observation deck, which overlooks the Vegas strip, in 2009.

