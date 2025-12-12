Presidents Jesse Cureton And Connie Ledoux Book Listen To Community Leaders On Queens/Elon Merger

As work continues toward a definitive agreement between Elon University and Queens University of Charlotte, top leaders hosted events this month to continue collecting ideas and feedback from groups with an interest in the proposed merger of both institutions.

Acting President Jesse Cureton of Queens University and President Connie Ledoux Book of Elon University welcomed residents and community leaders of the Myers Park neighborhood to a Dec. 9 luncheon where they shared their vision for the merger.

The program provided an opportunity for both presidents to listen to community perspectives, answer questions, and reassure attendees that Queens remains committed to being a responsible neighbor, a thoughtful partner, and an active contributor to the Charlotte community.

Hours later, Book spoke with Elon alumni who gathered a few miles away in the university’s Charlotte campus in the city’s South End neighborhood for a merger town hall.

Book described the city’s warm embrace of Elon University when its campus on West Tremont Avenue opened in 2023 and welcomed the charter cohort of the Elon Law Flex Program, a part-time evening law program for working professionals, in 2024.

Plans to launch a physician assistant studies program in January 2027 are also well-received, as is the newly announced launch of a Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.

Now, Book said, with additional opportunities to create a merged institution that is stronger together in service to the City of Charlotte, an upcoming step will be the hiring of a chief integration officer who will coordinate “integration teams.”

Book noted that Hugh L. McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America, chairman emeritus of the Queens University Board of Trustees, and namesake of the McColl School of Business at Queens, has been one of the most prominent supporters of the merger.

The town hall included a Q&A for the 47 attendees, many of whom were recent Elon graduates, and a few double graduates of Elon and Queens.

To learn more about the Queens/Elon merger, visit elonandqueens.org for weekly updates.

