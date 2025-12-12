Central Piedmont Students Spend Less To Gain Well-Paying Jobs In High-Demand Fields
Central Piedmont students gain the skills needed to land a well-paying job in one of today’s growing industries — and they won’t have to spend a bundle to do it.
Why it matters:
Central Piedmont offers affordable programs that prepare students for careers in high-demand fields.
Take the first step toward a brighter future:
Learn more about programs like message therapy, paralegal, computer network support specialist, and medical equipment repairer.
Featured program: Paralegal
- Assist lawyers by investigating facts, preparing legal documents, or researching legal precedent
- Median salary: $55,888*
- Check out Orlando’s story