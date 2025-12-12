Thursday, December 11, 2025
Central Piedmont Students Spend Less To Gain Well-Paying Jobs In High-Demand Fields

Central Piedmont students gain the skills needed to land a well-paying job in one of today’s growing industries — and they won’t have to spend a bundle to do it. 

Why it matters: 
Central Piedmont offers affordable programs that prepare students for careers in high-demand fields. 

Take the first step toward a brighter future: 
Learn more about programs like message therapy, paralegal, computer network support specialist, and medical equipment repairer.

Featured program: Paralegal 

  • Assist lawyers by investigating facts, preparing legal documents, or researching legal precedent 
  • Median salary: $55,888* 
  • Check out Orlando’s story 

