Charlotte Master of Science In Entrepreneurship Degree Accelerates Company, Product Roll-Outs

A new Master of Science in Entrepreneurship degree with an incubator approach will launch in the heart of Charlotte, offering specially designed academic courses, mentoring and access to support organizations — all designed to accelerate entrepreneurs’ ability to roll out a company or product.

The UNC Board of Governors on Nov. 20 approved the degree, which will be offered by the Belk College of Business at The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City, in collaboration with the Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation CO-LAB space. It will be the only master’s degree of its kind offered by a public university in North Carolina. The program is pending approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

“We have created this new degree in direct response to the needs of Charlotte and the surrounding region, as the entrepreneurial and innovation sector continues to grow,” said Belk College Dean Richard Buttimer. “Our program will contribute directly to the economic vitality of the region, through our renowned faculty expertise and the power of the resources available through CO-LAB at UNC Charlotte Center City.”

The program will enroll students starting in fall 2026. It will support growth of the entrepreneurial ecosystem and Charlotte’s North Tryon Tech Hub, an innovation district designed to spur entrepreneurship, corporate collaboration and academic research in Center City Charlotte.

The one-year Charlotte program will include 30 credit hours of coursework, designed and delivered by Charlotte faculty who are experts in innovation, business principles and other relevant topics. Courses will cover design thinking, strategy, lean startup, law, business models and plans, finance and more.

“Entrepreneurs are curious and creative people who seek to translate their ideas into solutions,” said Belk Distinguished Professor in Business Innovation Justin Webb, who has led the curriculum development process. “Our graduate degree will provide entrepreneurs access to the academic and practical knowledge they need to build their confidence and also their knowledge in business and entrepreneurship principles. This will equip them to bring their ideas to life.”

The academic courses will be complemented by an ongoing mentoring experience, access to incubator space and entrepreneurial support organizations housed in the CO-LAB innovation and entrepreneurship hub. Students will participate in pitch events, gain access to corporate partners and find opportunities to connect with venture capital groups and angel investors, all of whom will grow their competencies.

“Entrepreneurship today means having the ability to create, adapt and lead, whether you are launching a startup or working for a major company,” said Brad Yeckley, executive director of the Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. “We are committed to helping emerging entrepreneurs — including those enrolled in the new master’s program — navigate the innovation ecosystem with real-world experiences, cross-sector interdisciplinary collaboration and unparalleled skill development.”

Entrepreneurship-related occupations are projected to grow by 13.7% in North Carolina between 2024 and 2034, outpacing overall employment growth, which is projected to grow by only 10.9% during the same period.

