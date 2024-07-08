Presidents Leadership Workshop At Charlotte July 24

Wed, Jul 24, 2024 | 10am to 12pm

College of Health & Human Services (CHHS)

8844 Craver Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

https://ninerengage.charlotte.edu/event/10005170

This workshop will help you learn how to lead your student organization, delegate tasks and authority, and learn about the resources and benefits available to you as a registered student organization. This workshop typically runs 1 hour and 15 minutes, leaving 15 minutes at the end for conversation and questions. Be ready to participate and share the great things your organization is doing!

This workshop is required as a part of the annual registration requirements for student organizations.

Contact Mark.Manning@Charlotte.edu for any and all questions regarding this workshop.

