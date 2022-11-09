Princeton Review Places UNC Charlotte On The Green College List

UNC Charlotte again is on Princeton Review’s “Guide to Green Colleges,” an annual publication that recognizes academic institutions’ sustainability-related policies, practices and programs. The University is one of 455 colleges included in the 2023 edition. This unranked list is based on reporting from university administrators on an institution’s sustainability-related academic offerings, campus initiatives, policies, practices and incentives to prepare students to enter into “green” professions.

“Inclusion in the Princeton Review’s ‘Guide to Green Colleges’ is a signal to potential students and their parents that our campus is a healthy, clean and modern operation that will prepare them for a sustainable future,” said Mike Lizotte, University sustainability officer.

MORE >>>