Queens University Alumna Becomes Top 30 NCAA Woman Of The Year Honoree

Former Queens University of Charlotte women’s swimmer Kayla Tennant has been selected as a Top 30 Honoree for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year, as officially announced by the NCAA on Thursday afternoon. After graduating last May, Tennant becomes the first Royal in Queens Athletics history to advance to the Top 30 of this prestigious honor.



“Kayla is our first NCAA Women of the Year nominee to make to the top 30,” explained Royals Associate Athletic Director for Strategic Planning and Leadership Development and Director of Swimming Operations Jeff Dugdale. “In a year of firsts for our department, this is exciting. Her performance in the classroom and in the pool speaks for itself. What an honor to share the stage with her peers who all share amazing success stories. To see Kayla thrive at medical school at UNC Chapel Hill makes me so proud. Thank you for the legacy of excellence you left with this program.”

MORE >>>