Gaston College Holds Second Annual Rhinos Golf Classic

Despite some rain drops, 17 teams competed in the Rhinos Golf Classic at Verdict Ridge Golf & Country Club in Denver, NC.

The four-player team of Bob Clay, Eric Clay, Chad Ghorley and Jarrod Gibson were the winning foursome with a collective score of 15-under-par in the captain’s choice event.

Gaston College president Dr. John Hauser and Rhinos baseball head coach and athletic director Shohn Doty helped honor the winners with memorabilia and prizes after the event.

