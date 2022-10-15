UNC Charlotte Professor Appointed To City of Charlotte’s Equitable Development Commission

Nadia Anderson, associate professor of architecture and urban design, has been appointed to join the City of Charlotte’s Equitable Development Commission.

The Charlotte Equitable Development Commission was created with the adoption of the Future Charlotte 2040 Comprehensive Plan by City Council resolution on June 21, 2021. The Commission is charged with advising in the assessment of infrastructure throughout the city and recommending strategies that balance equitable investments in areas most in need, including areas with absent and insufficient facilities, areas growing fastest, and areas targeted for growth.

