Popular “Stories In The Woods” At UNC Charlotte’s Botanical Gardens This Sunday October 16

Do you love when stories take you on adventures? Imagine listening to these stories surrounded by the beautiful woods at the UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens!

This Sunday we gather to share picture books! Children are encouraged to bring their own nature-themed picture books to share with the group. Children can reserve a spot on the sign in sheet, open-mic style, to read or tell their stories with the group. If we run out of time, we can move any one left on the list to the top of the list for the next month!

