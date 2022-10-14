Sixth Annual Piano Competition Slated At Wingate University

Six years ago Wingate University began offering a piano competition that professor David Brooks says is “nothing like the intentionally-stressful music/performance competitions one sometimes sees on television.”

The annual event, which gives high school students a shot at a $21,000-a-year scholarship and also features a middle-school category with cash prizes, is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, at the George A. Batte Fine Arts Center’s Plyer-Griffin Recital Hall. It is made possible by a contribution from Agnes Goldston, a 1970 Wingate alum, and her husband, Jim.

“We’ve been supported in the past by local arts foundations and piano retailers, but moving forward, we’re fortunate to have support from our generous donors, the Goldstons,” says Brooks.

He and his wife, fellow music professor Annie Stankovic, started the Wingate Piano Competition as a way to showcase the talents of veteran piano competitors as well as those who have never taken part in a contest.

