Davidson Alumnus Honors Son With ‘Athletics Done Right’ Project

Greg Johnson ’72 knew very little about Davidson College when former Head Football Coach Dave Fagg ’58 paid him a visit. Now, in support of alma mater and the football program, Johnson and his wife, Elise, have made a $500,000 commitment to the college’s athletics facilities project “Athletics Done Right – The Next Step.”

heir gift will name the lobby of the new fieldhouse in memory of their son, Rutledge, class of 2005, who followed in his father’s Davidson footsteps and played football for three years. He passed away unexpectedly in 2018. The couple is looking forward to the ways this gift will honor Rutledge’s life and contribute to the excellence of Davidson for years to come.

“At our 45th reunion a few years back, there were seven of us standing around,” Johnson recalled. “I realized we had all played football and six of us became physicians and one became a dentist. It was amazing to think about the success of that football team, even though it wasn’t on the field. Davidson and football taught us how to be successful in life.”

