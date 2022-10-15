Gaston College Softball Coach To Join Team USA At Pan American Championships

Gaston College softball coach Mike Steuerwald has been involved with Team USA Softball Women’s National Team for five years and just worked as an assistant coach for a series of games with that team in Japan.

But Steuerwald admits that being a Team USA assistant for the upcoming 2022 Pan American Championships in Guatemala City, Guatemala is different.

It’s because he’ll be visiting family since his mother Rosie was born in Guatemala before she moved to the U.S. in the 1970s.

“It’s a huge honor anytime you get to coach with Team USA. This trip is a little extra special since my mom (Rosie) is from Guatemala. So I get a chance to go back to where my mom was born and coach in front of some family members.”

MORE>>>