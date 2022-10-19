UNC Charlotte Urban Institute Forum Talks Big Issues Facing Charlotte

The 2022 Schul Forum will be held at the Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City in uptown Charlotte from 1:30 – 5pm on November 17th with a discussion with local leaders about making economic mobility a reality in Charlotte. A reception honoring the work of the Gambrell Faculty Fellows will follow.

Keynote Address: Dr. Karen Chapple, a nationally known researcher who has studied transit, gentrification and displacement, will be the keynote speaker at the 2022 forum. Chapple is Director of the School of Cities at the University of Toronto, as well as Professor Emerita of City & Regional Planning at the University of California, Berkeley, where she led the Urban Displacement Project.

